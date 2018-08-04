November 9, 1931—July 31, 2018
Shirley Griffiths passed away peacefully in her home in Hazelton, ID on July 31st at the age of 86. She was born to the late Margaret Mae Smith and Robert Irving McClain on November 9th, 1931 in Twin Falls, ID. As a child, Shirley attended Russell Lane Elementary School in Eden, ID. She went to Hazelton High School where she was active in basketball, baseball, and track. She met her high school sweet heart and the love her of her life, Harold Griffiths, in the 9th grade.
Harold and Shirley were married on September 23rd, 1949 in Boise, ID. Shirley was a very loving mother to their three children, Connie, Cheryl, and Gerald. Shirley was a staple in Hazelton’s history throughout the years as many locals will remember her as a waitress, working in the drugstore, manager of the video store, and cashier at the local hardware store and grocery store.
Shirley was always on the go and loved being active. She enjoyed going out to lunch with her many friends and was a member of several bowling leagues until the last months of her life. She took pride in her lifelong lucky streak with scratch tickets, blackjack, and bingo. Shirley was an avid sports fan and devoted to Valley athletics, as well as many pro sports teams she could always be caught watching. She adored her many grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved attending their school and sporting events.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold, her parents, and seven siblings. She was survived by her children Connie Martin (Randee) of Paul, Cheryl Okelberry (Mark) of Hazelton, and Gerald Griffiths & Melody Lewis of Hazelton. Her 11 grandchildren and 23 Great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert “Bob” McClain and sisters Janet Macklin and Treva Williams.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday August 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery. The family requests those who wish may contribute in Shirley’s honor to the Eden Senior Citizen Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
