Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Shirley Faye Mocroft
Ruby Aufderheide

June 22, 1936—January 4, 2019

Shirley Faye Mocroft, age 82, gained her angel wings on Friday, January 4, 2019. Shirley was a long time resident of Twin Falls, Idaho and was loved by everyone who knew her. Shirley worked for more than 30 years for Buttreys. Shirley is survived by her three children, Rick Lockard (Marylea); Diane Thompson (Jim, deceased), Linda Brown (Harlow, deceased); brother Charlie McNeil (Ann); as well as 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband.

God saw you were getting tired

And a cure was not to be,

So he put his arms around you

And whispered, “Come with Me.”

With tearful eyes, we watched you suffer

And saw you fade away.

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

Services will be held at Heron Place, 715 W Comstock Ave, Nampa, ID on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There will be a celebration of life afterward at 12585 Deerbrush Ct., Nampa, ID. To send flowers to the family of Shirley Mocroft, please send via Heron Place Assisted Living, 715 W Comstock Ave., Nampa, ID.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Shirley Faye Mocroft
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments