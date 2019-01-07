Obituary: Shirley Faye Mocroft

June 22, 1936—January 4, 2019
Shirley Faye Mocroft, age 82, gained her angel wings on Friday, January 4, 2019. Shirley was a long time resident of Twin Falls, Idaho and was loved by everyone who knew her. Shirley worked for more than 30 years for Buttreys. Shirley is survived by her three children, Rick Lockard (Marylea); Diane Thompson (Jim, deceased), Linda Brown (Harlow, deceased); brother Charlie McNeil (Ann); as well as 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband.
God saw you were getting tired
And a cure was not to be,
So he put his arms around you
And whispered, “Come with Me.”
With tearful eyes, we watched you suffer
And saw you fade away.
Although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Services will be held at Heron Place, 715 W Comstock Ave, Nampa, ID on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There will be a celebration of life afterward at 12585 Deerbrush Ct., Nampa, ID. To send flowers to the family of Shirley Mocroft, please send via Heron Place Assisted Living, 715 W Comstock Ave., Nampa, ID.
