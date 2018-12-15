Obituary: Shirley Ellen Sawyer

November 13, 1935—December 12, 2018
Shirley Ellen Kestler Sawyer, age 83, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 5:45 a.m. in Good Samaritan Home. Shirley was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on November 13, 1935. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 1953, and from Twin Falls School of Business in 1954. After graduation, she worked for the Twin Falls CPA firm Riddle & Roth.
Shirley attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon, where she met her future husband, Dr. Edward Hill Sawyer. They were married on June 14, 1958, and were married for 54 years until his death in 2013. They had two daughters, Cindy Trower (Dan), and Heidi Ludwig, and a granddaughter, Kaylee Ludwig.
After marriage, Shirley worked for the Bellflower Unified School System in Bellflower, California. While her husband was continuing his education, Shirley worked for the National Poland China Spotted Swine Association, the Admissions Office at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, and American United Life in Indianapolis.
She moved with her family to Berkeley, California, where she worked for the Berkeley Public Schools for three years until 1967, when she moved to Canton, Missouri, where her husband was a professor of Religion and Theology at Culver-Stockton College for 44 years. In 1973 they moved to Quincy, where she worked for the Quincy Public Schools in the Education by Choice Alternative School Program for five years. She later operated the Strawberry Patch Restaurant in the Pear Tree Villa. In 1979, Shirley was employed by Uptown Quincy, Incorporated, for 15 years as secretary/bookkeeper, and the last three years as operations manager. She also worked for Tippett Oil in Taylor, Missouri, and Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association. Shirley retired in 2001.
Shirley was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Quincy since 1973. During that time she was a member of the choir, a church Elder, chairperson of the congregation, chair and member of pastor search committees, children’s music director, and the Prayer Shawl Ministry.
Shirley loved to travel, having visited all 50 states, and had 19 trips abroad, visiting 53 countries. She always enjoyed reading a good book, singing in the church choir and with the Quincy Symphony Chorus. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, computer surfing, and keeping in touch with friends and family.
In her own words, “My whole life has been centered around family and I consider that my greatest joy. The memories of my childhood growing up on a farm in Idaho with my brothers, sister, and niece, and the family get-togethers with extended family. Equally, I value the times spent with friends eating, laughing, and shopping. The church family has been important regardless of where we were living.”The family would like to thank all involved in the wonderful medical care Shirley received at Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Hospital, and Good Samaritan Home during the final days of her life. Also, for the love and support from family and friends.
Shirley is survived by two daughters: Cynthia (Dan) Trower, of Quincy; and Heidi Ludwig, of Quincy; a granddaughter, Kaylee Ludwig, of Quincy; and seven nieces and nephews: Donna Katric of ID; Terry Kestler of CA; Tedeen Little of CA; Danny Kestler of OR; Faye Brester of WA; Mike Kestler of ID; and Merrily Hagerman of CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Flavine L. Kestler, a sister, Ruth Kestler White, brothers Wilbur Kestler, Ray Kestler, Ted Kestler, and Bill Kestler, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at First Christian Church with Rev. Keela Neumann officiating. Visitation: 10:00—11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at First Christian Church.
Inurnment: at a later date
Memorials: First Christian Church of Quincy, Quincy Symphony Orchestra, and Good Samaritan Home.www.hansenspear.comHansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
