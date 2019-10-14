November 12, 1924—October 11, 2019
Shirley Elaine Puckett, age 94 of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away peacefully at Syringa Place in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 11, 2019.
Shirley was born November 12, 1924 at home on the Stricker Ranch, south of Hansen, Idaho to William and Blythe (Stricker) Haynes. She was the youngest of six children. Shirley was a granddaughter of early Southern Idaho Pioneers, Herman and Lucy Stricker who owned and operated the first trading post in the Magic Valley located on the Oregon Trail. Shirley started school at the Excelsior School at Rock Creek, Idaho with her brothers and sisters through the 8th grade and then graduated from Kimberly High School in 1942. She met Art Kinsela in Sun Valley, Idaho while helping convalescing soldiers returning from war. They were married in 1944. Shirley and Art had two children, James Michael Kinsela and Theresa Ann (Doug) Reeves. Shirley and Art divorced in 1963. In 1966, Shirley married Alvin Puckett. Shirley and Al enjoyed spending time at Magic Reservoir. Shirley also enjoyed gardening and going out to dance.
You have free articles remaining.
She is preceded in death by her husband Alvin Puckett, and siblings Norma Hill, Clifton Haynes, Maurice Haynes, Lucille Boam, and Dorothy Rarick. She is survived by her children, Michael Kinsela and Theresa (Doug) Reeves, three grandchildren, Kara (Greg) Carter, Billy (Angie) Reeves, Brady Reeves and one great-grand child Sully Carter.
A celebration of life will be announced next spring. In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations to be made to the Friends of Stricker, Inc. PO Box 2218, Twin Falls, ID 83303.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.