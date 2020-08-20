Obituary: Shirley Delight McCabe McCoy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 26, 1931 ~ August 17, 2020

Shirley Delight McCabe McCoy died, August 17, 2020. She was born on January 26,1931 to Walter McCabe and Viola Mahoney McCabe on the Salmon Track, south of Filer, Idaho. Shirley married W.E. “Abe” McCoy in 1947. They moved to Buhl in 1948. Abe passed away in 2003. Shirley resided in the Buhl area since 1948.

Shirley was a member of the Idaho Wood Growers, Deep Creek Grange, and the Magic Valley Tole Painters. She attended many national Tole Painting conventions. She brought information and techniques back and shared it with her club. She exhibited many Tole paintings at the Twin Falls County Fair.

Shirley raised purebred Suffolk and North Country Cheviot sheep. Shirley and Abe were Sheep Superintendents for the Twin Falls County Fair for 40 years. She started the Ladies Lead Program at the fair and was a 4-H leader for many children. She loved to cook and was famous for her pies. She enjoyed Tole painting, quilting, sewing, reading and family gatherings which filled her life.