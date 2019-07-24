February 15, 1942—July 22, 2019
Sheryll Lee Mallory, a 77-year-old Burley resident, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray, Utah, following a brief battle with cancer.
Sheryll was born February 15, 1942, in Paul, Idaho, to Robert Oliver Widmier and Thelma Sanford Widmier. She was the second of nine children. At a young age the family moved to Rio Tinto, Nevada, where her father mined. They moved back to the Paul area and began farming. She graduated from Minico High School.
She married Dell Larry Mallory on February 3, 1961, in Rupert, Idaho. Their marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 17, 1980.
Sheryll was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in numerous church callings and her favorite calling was teaching the Gospel Doctrine class. Larry and Sheryll also served a mission to the Florida Tampa Bay Mission.
Sheryll loved to travel and had a saying, “Have suitcase—Will travel.” She was able to travel to the Far East, Russia, the Middle East, Africa and everywhere in between. Larry and Sheryll were able to go south for the winter and live in Yuma, Arizona, where they made many friends.
Sheryll was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Thelma; siblings, Shery Widmier, Kirk Widmier, and Mike Widmier.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Mallory; her children, Kevin (Stacey) Mallory, Karalee (Dean) Andersen, Jarrod (Marianne) Mallory, Joshua Mallory, and Saralynn (Richard) Haralson; her brothers, Robert (Diane) Widmier, David Widmier, Dennis Widmier, and Craig (Liza) Widmier; her sister, Kathleen Widmier; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity 1st Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Mallory officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the service at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.