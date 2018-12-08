June 21, 1963—November 29, 2018
Sherry Ann (Tschannen) Fuqua, 55, gained her angel wings on Thursday, November 29th, 2018 at her home in Gooding after a long, hard fight with cancer. Her loving mother, Dorothy was there to welcome Sherry into the world for her first breath and held her in her arms again for Sherry’s last.
Sherry was born on June 21, 1963 in Gooding, Idaho to Dorothy and Rudolph (Jr.) Tschannen. Sherry had three older brothers—Fred Robbins, Robert (Tracie) Robbins and Jay Tschannen, all of whom Sherry adored. Sherry grew up in Gooding where she graduated from High School and made many life-long friends.
Sherry married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd in 1984. They shared many happy years together raising their three children, Stefanie (Jared) Graybeal, Brittany Fuqua and Jared Fuqua. Sherry was a selfless mother, who always put her children first. Sherry loved many things in her life but none of which compared to her love of being a Grandma to Madison Thompson.
It was very fitting that Sherry was born on the first day of summer because being in the sunshine was where she was happiest. One of Sherry’s most treasured places was Pine, Idaho. She loved spending time there with family at her brother Jay’s cabin. Many memories were shared there- sitting around a campfire, listening to country music, boating on Anderson Reservoir, and cross-country skiing in the winter. Sherry loved being in the water, whether it was jumping in a lake or soaking in a natural hot spring until her fingers pruned.
Later in life Sherry met Toby Lisenbee. Toby was a great partner to her and whom she shared many adventures and memories with over 10 years together.
In Sherry’s last few weeks she expressed excitement in that she soon would have the opportunity to catch up with her dad in Heaven, whom she did not have enough time with on Earth.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the Gooding Basque Center followed by a celebration of life luncheon. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.