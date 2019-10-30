June 12, 1940—October 29, 2019
Sherry Ann Hilton Mendenhall, a 79-year-old resident of Paul, passed away at her home Wednesday, October 29, 2019.
Sherry was born June 12, 1940, in Rexburg Idaho, to Elden Charles and Althea (Stoddard) Hilton. She grew up in Montana and Rexburg, and various towns in Idaho; particularly Burley, with her two brothers, Richard and Rob. She graduated from Burley High School in 1958, and attended Brigham Young University for two years before transferring to Oregon State University with her husband, Jim, where she graduated with a degree in Microbiology in 1963, just before the birth of her first daughter, Marcia.
She married James Corless Mendenhall on October 28, 1960, in the Logan Utah Temple, and they began life together in Oregon. After several moves they settled in Paul, Idaho, in 1968, where they raised five children together.
Sherry always felt blessed to be able to be a stay-at-home mom and dedicate her time and love to her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing seamstress, cook, homemaker, and temple goer. She loved music, reading, sewing, gardening, watching figure skating, doing her genealogy, and making holidays and family get-togethers special for all who attended. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many different callings in Primary, Young Womens, Cub Scouts, and Relief Society. Most importantly, she truly magnified her calling as a visiting teacher throughout her life.
Sherry suffered from dementia during the last few years of her life. She was truly blessed to be able to stay in her home and be lovingly cared for by her daughter, Mary, and her family.
Sherry is survived by her brothers, Richard (NoraLee) Hilton, and Rob (Linda) Hilton; her children, Michael Mendenhall, Mary (Cody) Davis, May Mendenhall and Meredith (Tim) Brown; son-in-law, Roger (Lynn) Crane; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Mendenhall; and daughter, Marcia Crane.
The family would like to thank JaNene Green and Talyna Davis for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Sherry over the past five years. Our heartfelt gratitude also goes out to Visions Home Health and Hospice for their care over the past two months.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Emerson 1st Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Kent Chandler officiating. Burial will be in the Paul Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, November 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
