July 25, 1987 ~ June 17, 2019
Shaylene “Shay” Massie went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2019. In her final moments Shay was lovingly comforted by her mother, Michelle and boyfriend, Noah. She was born July 25, 1987 to Michelle Osterhoudt and Don McRoberts. She grew up in Buhl, Idaho where she spent her life. She also lived in Hawaii and California on the army bases.
Shaylene loved baking and would spend hours making fancy cakes then send us pictures of them, when living at Fort Irwin. She loved music, animals, working on electronic stuff, and she also loved having family get togethers. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her kids. They would do things like make cookies, play games together, and spend a lot of time outdoors.
Shaylene was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Ward and Marie Fairchild; her great uncles, Leon Farichild; and Merle Hawkins; and great aunt, Shirley Harms.
Shay is survived by her daughters, Kada, and Leilani Massie; sons, Travis Massie; and Kaiden Tvrdy; her parents; grandmother Sharon Williams; and grandmother, Marge Palmer; sisters, Yezenia and Teresa Salgado Fuentes; brother Kaleb McRoberts; nephew, Westyn; niece, Mallori; Uncle Frank; and cousin Franklin; and many great uncles and aunts; and the love of her life Noah Silva.
We will always miss her laughter and smiles and her many hugs. We will always and forever miss and love you Shaylene.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shaylene’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
