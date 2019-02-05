Shawna Larson
November 16, 1971—February 4, 2019
Shawna Larson, 47, returned home on Monday, February 4, 2019, in Rupert Idaho, after a courageous battle with cancer, she was surrounded by her loving family. Shawna was born November 16, 1971. To Garland and Patricia Larson in American Falls, ID. She was the third child of 7 children. Shawna was a pleasant person to be around, she loved children, especially her nieces and nephews. She spent many years as a nanny back east. She served an LDS mission in Philadelphia. Shawna leaves a legacy of scrapbooks and pictures behind. She loved to be behind the camera, never in front of it. Shawna was a farm girl, choosing to be by our mom’s side in the cow barn as a young girl, rather than staying in the house.
Shawna will always be loved for her vibrant personality. We send her home to our Heavenly Father to be united with our mother and family who have been waiting to welcome her home. She is survived by her father, brothers Brynen (Lisa) Shane (Christine), sisters Heidi (Steve) Randall, Kimberly (Bryan) Jensen, Nicole, (Josh) Kirkbride. The family would like to thank Hospice, Her many friends and coworkers at the Sprinkler shop, Boonies, and the Rupert 1st Ward for their love and support through her illness.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Rupert 1st Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 806 G Street in Rupert with Bishop Mike Larson officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. on at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.