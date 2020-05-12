Obituary: Shawn David Harris

Shawn was an adventurer and a lover of the wilderness. He was a sportsman, who grew up camping, and exploring the outdoors. From an early age he loved to snowmobile, fish and hunt with his brothers and dad. He loved and spent a lot of time in the South Hills, mountain ranges and wide-open spaces is where he found true solace.

Shawn loved the country lifestyle, he grew up riding and taking care of his horses. He bought and sold cattle alongside his father and brother at the Harris buying station. He hauled milk for Giltner Trucking Company and co-owned M&H Cattle Co. buying and selling dairy cattle and was a leatherworker in his free time. Shawn’s work ethic set him apart from most others.In high school, he rode bulls, team roped and was an All-American wrestler for his team. He was an adrenaline junky at heart and a soft hearted guy in disguise. Shawn loved his mama, home-cooked meals, beautiful women, creased wranglers and having fun with friends and family.Shawn is the first of three beloved children to Don and Nancy Harris of Jerome. Besides his mother, Shawn leaves behind his daughter, Kylee; his loving partner, Kimmy; sister, Jennifer (Joe) Navas; brother, Bryan (Krista) Harris; brother, Joe (Jill) Harris; brother, Michael (Clint) Keithley; sister, Keri (Jim) Noll and many other loving family members and friends.Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Don Harris.