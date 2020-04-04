Obituary: Sharon Rae Welch

November 15, 1938 ~ March 31, 2020
Sharon Rae Ellsworth Welch, 81, completed her earthly mission on March 31, 2020. She passed away at her home in Jerome, Idaho surrounded by her family.
Sharon was born November 15, 1938 in Eden, Idaho to Curtis Lorenzo Ellsworth and Bertha Evelyn McClain. She had a wonderful childhood working on the family farms in Kimberly and Filer with her parents and sisters. While working on the farm she loved riding her horse, Cindy, and grew to love animals and gardening. She also learned to be an extremely hard worker, a life lesson she would use her entire life and a characteristic she passed down to many children and grandchildren.
While living in Filer, she met the love of her life, Henry Dale Welch. They were married on December 15, 1956 and are the parents of five children. Sharon loved spending time with her family going on hunting and fishing trips, attending her children’s sporting events and activities, or simply just gardening together. Through her efforts, she made their house a home with her cooking, sewing and gardening skills. She was always extremely generous with her time and her talents. Sharon’s giant garden was well known in Jerome to not only give her family a year supply of food but also those of her friends and neighbors. She was the heart and soul of the home and enjoyed bringing her family together with her elaborate home cooked meals. No one ever went away hungry and everyone was always welcome.
Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in the relief society and the young women’s programs. She also loved singing and participated in many church choirs. Dale joined the church and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 5, 1965.
Sharon is survived by her husband, H. Dale Welch; sister, Pat; children, Debbie, Curtis (Sheree’), Carol, Terry, and Mike (Heather); nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy; son-in-law, Harvey Taylor; brother-in-law, Louis Edwards; and niece, Vicki Eddings.
A private family graveside service will be held at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sharon’s name to the humanitarian fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Sharon’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.