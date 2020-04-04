Obituary: Sharon Rae Welch

Sharon was born November 15, 1938 in Eden, Idaho to Curtis Lorenzo Ellsworth and Bertha Evelyn McClain. She had a wonderful childhood working on the family farms in Kimberly and Filer with her parents and sisters. While working on the farm she loved riding her horse, Cindy, and grew to love animals and gardening. She also learned to be an extremely hard worker, a life lesson she would use her entire life and a characteristic she passed down to many children and grandchildren.

While living in Filer, she met the love of her life, Henry Dale Welch. They were married on December 15, 1956 and are the parents of five children. Sharon loved spending time with her family going on hunting and fishing trips, attending her children’s sporting events and activities, or simply just gardening together. Through her efforts, she made their house a home with her cooking, sewing and gardening skills. She was always extremely generous with her time and her talents. Sharon’s giant garden was well known in Jerome to not only give her family a year supply of food but also those of her friends and neighbors. She was the heart and soul of the home and enjoyed bringing her family together with her elaborate home cooked meals. No one ever went away hungry and everyone was always welcome.