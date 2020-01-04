{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Sharon P. Weber
Sherri Davis

August 27, 1948—October 29, 2019

Sharon P. Weber died in Boise, Idaho on Oct. 29, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born Aug. 27, 1948 in Ipswich, England. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Nabil) Mankarious, Matthew French, Becky Johnston, and Jamie Weber.

She is preceded in death by her son, Stephen French, parents, Lois and Winifred Bennett, siblings, Sandra McWalters and Lou Bennett, and her husband John Weber.

Sharon received outstanding, compassionate care from Mountain States Tumor Institute and requests any donations be made to them or a charity of your choice in her honor. She was a beautiful, sharp-witted, caring mother who is greatly missed by her friends and family. Sharon requested no service.

