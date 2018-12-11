Obituary: Sharon Marie Porath

July 15, 1949—December 9, 2018
Sharon Marie Porath 69 of Jerome, ID passed away, December 9, 2018 at St. Luke’s MVRMC with her family by her side, after a 4 ½ year battle with breast cancer. Sharon was born July 15, 1949, (the 2nd of 3 children) to Samuel O. Koval and Marguerite M. Koval in Spokane, WA. She graduated from CMR High School in Great Falls, MT in 1968. Sharon was born to a military family, and throughout her childhood, they moved to various locations, including Tucson, AZ, Portland, OR, Guam, Great Falls, MT and Spokane, WA. Sharon met Edward Gene Porath in Great Falls, MT in 1980 and then moved to Aurora, CO in 1981. In 1982, Sharon married Edward Gene Porath in Aurora, CO. From there they moved to Yukon, OK and adopted their daughter Shauna Marie McRoberts (Porath) in 1986. In 1992, Sharon and Gene moved their family to Jerome, ID and have lived there ever since. Sharon was a preschool, K5 and 1st and 2nd grade teacher at various Christian schools in the Magic Valley. She was an amazing teacher and absolutely loved teaching kids. Sharon made an everlasting impact on her students, as she was stopped by many of them years after they left her class to visit in public.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years Edward Gene Porath (Jerome, ID), her daughter Shauna Marie McRoberts (Porath), her son-in-law Trent McRoberts, grandson Cameron McRoberts (Pe Ell, WA), brothers Creig Koval (Great Falls, MT), Sammy F. Koval (Denver, CO) and niece Krystina Edwards (Koval) (Great Falls, MT). Sharon, mom and grandma, our love for you will never die; you will always be in our hearts.
A viewing will be held Thursday December 13 at St. Jerome’s Catholic church Jerome, ID from 5-7pm, a viewing Friday December 14 at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls, ID from 10am-12pm and a graveside service at Valley View cemetery in Rockland, ID at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute, 725 Pole Line Road W, Twin Falls, ID or the Twin Falls chapter of Salvation Army.
We would also like to offer a special thank you to all the doctors and staff throughout St. Luke’s for their love and care for Sharon. Also, a very special thanks to Dr. Lisa Burgett and Dr. Padavanija for their love and care of Sharon throughout the brave battle she fought. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
