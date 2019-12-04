May 10, 1948—December 1, 2019
Sharon Louise Sharp, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from Lung Disease.
She was born in Twin Falls on May 10, 1948 to Robert Glen and Juanita Cochran.
Sharon loved the outdoors. This included working her dad’s farm, camping, and hunting. She was on the Twin Falls Junior Riding club for 24 years. She worked at Kirkham Auto Parts for 11 years, and was in management for Payless Drug for 16 year prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Michael Cochran. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to those who took care of Sharon, especially St. Luke’s Hospice, Physical Therapy Department, Occupational Therapy and to Erin Krause for helping Sharon and being by her side when she crossed over. Sharon was loved by many and she loved her Twin Falls Airport Buddies. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
