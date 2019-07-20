April 13, 1944—July 18, 2019
Sharon Kerner was born on April 13, 1944 in Twin Falls to Fred and Thelma Perry. She passed away at home on July 18, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Sharon grew up on a farm in the Greenwood area near Hazelton. She attended Greenwood and Hazelton grade schools. During her freshman year of high school she and her parents moved to Gooding where she later graduated from high school in 1962. She attended the College of Idaho in Caldwell for a year, then married Hershel Kerner on July 21, 1963. Hershel and Sharon farmed with Hershel’s dad, then later with his brother Larry and their sons Mark and Doug. Sharon worked at the Lincoln County Assessor’s office, ASCS, and the Shoshone School district.
In 2015 Hershel and Sharon purchased a home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Since that time they have been enjoying their winters with their friends there and frequent visits from family.
Sharon was an active member of the Shoshone United Methodist Church and the Golden Years Senior Center. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and attending kids and grandkids’ sporting events.
She is survived by: four children—Taunia Kerner (Tony Harrison), Doug Kerner (Brenda), Marla Van Tassel (Cory), and Mark Kerner; and grandchildren—Brad, Tyler and Maycee Reeder, Jennica, Scott, Rionna, Lucas Kerner, Kris Bellamy and Jennifer Beck and Tea, Patricia, David, and Halle Harrison; and four great grandchildren—Kylan Hall, Isaiah and Hailynn Reeder, and Thomas Beck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters—Evelyn Haslam and Eileen Peterson; and her brother—Charles Perry.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and again at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Gooding United Methodist Church with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Shoshone United Methodist Church or the Golden Years Senior Center.
