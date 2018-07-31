Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Sharon Kay Reed went to meet her Lord Jesus Christ on July 29, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. Please share a viewing with her family at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St., Meridian, Idaho on Saturday August 4th from 2-4 pm to remember her life and say goodbye. A memorial page celebrating her life has been created at www.never-gone.com/memorials/sharonkreed.

Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.

Obituary: Sharon Kay Reed
