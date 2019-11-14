March 17, 1934—November 12, 2019
RUPERT – Sharon Gibson Ennis, an 85-year-old resident of Rupert, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Sharon was born March 17, 1934, in Odgen, Utah, the daughter of Clifton Layton and Dorothy Evans Gibson. She attended school in Ogden prior to her family moving to Burley where she graduated from Burley High School and subsequently married Donald Lee Ennis.
She worked at Kraft Foods, Inc., in Rupert, for many years as a laboratory technician. In the early years of marriage, she and Don liked fishing. She enjoyed her membership in the Red Hat Society and Beta Sigma Phi and was an avid reader.
Sharon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully throughout her life.
She is survived by two sons, Kim Dean Ennis (Eileen Jensen) of Rupert, and Terry Mitchell Ennis (Carla) of Mulino, Oregon; seven grandchildren, Heather Ray (Chad), Brooke Orgil (Cody), Jeremy Ennis (Candice), Adam Ennis, Christopher Ennis, Kelli Dailey (Steven), and Ryan Ennis; four great-grandchildren (with one on the way), Keanon Ennis, Samuel Brayden Gilmore, Arya Gilmore and Corinne Orgil; two sisters, Donna Martell (Morris) of Burley and Colleen Temple (Paul) of Rupert; and her sister-in-law, Doris Gibson of Burley.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Craig Ennis and Scott Ennis; and her brother, Howard Gibson.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from noon to 12:45 p.m.
