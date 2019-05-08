{{featured_button_text}}

October 24, 1943—May 4, 2019

Sharon Galindo 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 4, 2019.

Sharon is survived by her children, Curtis Jensen, Beckie Wagoner, Dennis (Amee) Jensen, siblings, Kathy Thompson and Rusty Curtis.

She is preceded in death by her husband Marcus (Mike) Galindo, Daughter Julie Jensen and 10 siblings.

Sharon was born on October 24, 1943, in Bismarck North Dakota to Bert and Myrtle Thompson. She graduated from CSI with an Associates degree in Administrative Healthcare.

Her children remember her as driven and passionate about whatever she set her mind to, she encouraged them to pursue their goals, and was very supportive in anything they did.

In 1986 she married Marcus Galindo. The couple shared 32 years together until Mike’s death in December 2018. They welcomed several grandchildren and great grandchildren during their time together.

Sharon was an accomplished and highly admired Medical Administrator. She was a generous and dedicated individual who was passionate about making sure the elderly received the dignity respect, kindness, medical and personal care they deserved.

Sharon had a love for gardening, reading and spending time with her family. Sharon’s legacy shines through the generations that have followed her with heart felt love and admiration.

An open house is scheduled for Thursday May 9, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral home. All are welcome to attend. There will be a Celebration of Life for Sharon and Mike on June 8, 2019 at the Shoshone City Park.

Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

