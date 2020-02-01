December 2, 1946—January 28, 2020
Sharon Elizabeth Rene’ Perkins, age 73, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Sharon was born Dec. 2, 1946 in Boise, Idaho to Harold and Ann Rene’. Sharon moved to Twin Falls when she was three. She has three sisters: Connie (Wayne) Vaughan, Rupert, ID; Marilyn (Byron) Ihnen, Selah, WA; and Dorothy Martinez, Fremont CA; along with four brothers: Hal (Julie) Rene’, Boise, ID; Dick Rene’, Tucson AZ.; Ron (Barbara) Rene’, Mexico; and Gary Rene’.
Sharon graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1965. She moved to Caldwell, Idaho where she then met the love of her life Rickie A. Perkins Sr. Sharon and Rick shared their vows on April 6, 1969. Soon after, they resided in Riverside, CA where their first son Corey Douglas Perkins was born in 1971. They moved back to Idaho for a short while, then to San Bernardino, CA. There, they were blessed with a second son Rickie Allen Perkins Jr. in 1973. Returning back to Idaho, Sharon worked at the service desk at Kmart for 17 years.
Sharon loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing card games, camping, sitting on the deck, family outings, lunch with her girlfriends, and seeing her grandkids and great grandkids. She always looked forward to the family reunions each year. Sharon loved to laugh and have fun.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Perkins Sr.; brother, Gary Rene’; mother and father; brother-in-law Frank Martinez; sisters-in-law Nonie Rene’, Peggy Rene’ and Julie Rene’. Sharon is survived by her two sons, Corey Perkins (Debi Perkins) and Rick Perkins Jr. (Kim Perkins). Sharon has seven grandchildren Taylor Perkins, Jordan Perkins, Lindsey Perkins, Mitchell Summers, Christopher Perkins, Sierra Johnson and Skyler Summers, five great grandchildren and her loving dog Molly.
Service will be held at Faith Assembly Of God Church 178 Filer Ave. W., in Twin Falls on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. With burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery for close family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
