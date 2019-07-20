Obituary: Sharlene Kaye (Johnson) Guth

December 4, 1941 -July 11, 2019
Sharlene “Kaye” (Johnson) Guth, 77, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, at her home in Yuma, Arizona. Her husband, Norman, was by her side. She died after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. A private family celebration of her life will be held in American Fork, Utah.
Kaye was born December 4, 1941 in Rupert, Idaho to her parents, Merlin and Effie Johnson. A younger brother, Dennis, joined the family later. Kaye graduated from Minico High School in 1960. She was active in many school clubs and made many life long friends.
She married Norman Howard Guth on July 24, 1960 in Richfield, Idaho. Moving to Salmon, Idaho they raised a family of four: Martin, Merlin, Mira & Melonee. They resided in Salmon, Idaho until 1995. During this time Kaye was very involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also managed Salmon Meadows Campground for Jack Simplot for 10 years as well as being immersed in the family Outfitter and Guide business. The cattle ranch in Salmon also enjoyed her helping hands. It is to be noted that she was a wonderful cook.
A new chapter of life began for her in 1995 in Yuma, Arizona with summers being spent helping operate the family Hunting and Fishing lodge at Lake Illiamna, Alaska.
Kaye enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, music and reading. She also delved into her family history and traced the family ancestry.
All who had the opportunity to know her describe her as a kind and sincere lady who opened her heart and home to anyone in need. She will be remembered for her sweet and gentle smile and her infectious laugh.
Kaye was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Her loving husband, Norman, sons Marty and Merlin, and daughters Mira and Melonee survive her. She had the joy and pleasure of welcoming 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren into her life.
The family asks that you honor Kaye’s life by celebrating the love you share with family and friends and be ready to lend a helping hand.
