“Gram” Shari Rowe
September 8, 1934 - October 1, 2019
Gram passed away peacefully at home Oct. 1, 2019. She was born to Irvin and Juanita “Granny” Smith in Nampa, Idaho. She was well loved and known to so many. She would talk to someone she knew absolutely everywhere she went. She worked at the Depot Grill from 1964 to 2007. Everyone that frequented the Grill would look forward to seeing Gram. She loved to go "yard sailing" and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed by many, but she will forever be in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her parents Irvin & Juanita Smith, her sister Dory Woolston, and her daughter Melody Foster.
She is survived by her husband, of many years, Bob Rowe, her sister Jill, and her children, Bob Foster, Shayna Foster, LaNae VanTassell and Jeff Foster. She also had 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and even 1 great-great grandchild.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to Noon at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road with the service following at 1 p.m.
