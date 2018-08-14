Obituary: Shannadee Ruth Cole

June 20, 1961 – August 4, 2018
Mrs. Shannadee Ruth “Shanna” Cole, age 57, of Prospect, Kentucky returned to our Heavenly Father on August 4, 2018. Mrs. Shannadee Cole was born in Burley, Idaho to late Duane and Ruth Cole on June 20, 1961.
She attended the University of Utah where she graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. She met and married her eternal partner, Michael Browder Sr., and they were sealed in the Manti, Utah LDS Temple. Shannadee retired from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a very successful career as an Electrical/Electronic Engineer responsible for Spectrum Engineering – Frequency Management in the Southeast Regional office located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Throughout Mrs. Shannadee Cole’s life, she was a Prayer Warrior. If she was told of someone’s need for prayer, she relentlessly included them in her prayers. This in the end truly gave her purpose and brought many blessings to her life as well as to many others.
She was a generous and thoughtful individual who loved her family and was always ready for a game of cards. Her daughter remembers her as a kind and loving mother who encouraged her to always pursue her dreams and goals; to never let someone tell you what you can and cannot do, because this is how she lived her life. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother to the very end and will be dearly missed by her loved ones. We celebrate the fact that she is at peace with our Father in Heaven.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the LDS Church family and the medical professionals for their loving care and support in her final days.
Mrs. Shannadee Cole is preceded by her father and mother, Duane and Ruth Cole; brother Daniel Cole; step granddaughter, Gabriella Waller; nephew, William Cole.
She leaves to honor and celebrate her life her eternal partner, Michael Browder, Sr.; daughter, Naticia Browder-Nelson (Peter); Step-Son, Michael Browder Jr. (Sierra); Step-Daughter, Lauren Browder-Underwood; Grandchildren, Delesia, Juamar, Janyah, DeAvion, Brianna, Weslyn, Michael III; numerous nieces and nephews; and a legion of other family, friends, and colleagues.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 2nd Ward, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, with Bishop Michael Searle officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
