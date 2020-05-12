Obituary: Shane D Jeff

July 23, 1969—March 16, 2020
Shane D Jeff age 50 passed away on March 16, 2020 unexpectedly.
Shane was born in Twin Falls, Idaho July 23. 1969.
He attended Elementary, Jr High and Sr High in Twin Falls. Shane made many friends in school. He loved and played football, he was in the band and developed a love of music. His grandparents and mother never missed a game. He went on many great vacations with his Grandparents and mother. During his school years he developed life long friendships.
He graduated from high school in 1987. Shane love to read and his first job was at a book store and then later on at Barnes & Noble. He started his career in the waste water industries in Twin Falls. He married Joni Ellison on August 16, 1997. They had 2 children Connor and Carly. Shane’s career in Waster Water management would take him to many places in the United States. At the time of his death he was living in Colorado Springs and was employed by Ovivo USA as field service manager. Shane was a excellent cook and loved to make special dishes to share with family, friends and co-workers. He and his mother shared many recipes and talked about cooking and cooking tools.
Shane loved football, playing the guitar, trivia and tattoos, which he had a lot of. He developed a love of art and restoring old antiques, especially axes. He was an animal lover and had many pets in his life. The ones that were close to him was MoJo, Max, Maggie and Nessa.
Shane died suddenly in his sleep on March 16th during this pandemic and turbulent times of the Corona Virus. He is loved and will be missed by his children, mother and friends.
Shane is survived by his son Connor Jeff and daughter Carly Ellison, his mother Sherry Jeff & Gary Murri, his uncle and aunt Gary and Billie Rose Jeff.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Grandparents Ruben and Elma Jeff and his uncle Randy Jeff.
Shane’s family express a special thank you to Nolan Lampe and his family for all the help and support during this sad and stressful time in our lives.
I would like to add that in lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Twin Falls Animal Shelter. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
