Obituary: Shane D Jeff

He attended Elementary, Jr High and Sr High in Twin Falls. Shane made many friends in school. He loved and played football, he was in the band and developed a love of music. His grandparents and mother never missed a game. He went on many great vacations with his Grandparents and mother. During his school years he developed life long friendships.

He graduated from high school in 1987. Shane love to read and his first job was at a book store and then later on at Barnes & Noble. He started his career in the waste water industries in Twin Falls. He married Joni Ellison on August 16, 1997. They had 2 children Connor and Carly. Shane’s career in Waster Water management would take him to many places in the United States. At the time of his death he was living in Colorado Springs and was employed by Ovivo USA as field service manager. Shane was a excellent cook and loved to make special dishes to share with family, friends and co-workers. He and his mother shared many recipes and talked about cooking and cooking tools.