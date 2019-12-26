Obituary: Severt “Swede” Swenson, Jr.

April 30, 1940—November 27, 2019
Severt “Swede” Swenson, Jr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019. He was 79 years old.
Severt, “Butch” to his parent and siblings, was born April 30, 1940 in Muskegon, Michigan. His parents were Severt and Pauline “Betty” Swenson. Swede was the oldest of four children, and was raised in Holton, Michigan. While growing up in Holton, Swede was very active in sports like football, basketball, and other extracurricular activities such as FFA. He also enjoyed working on the family farm.
After graduating high school, Swede attended Central Michigan University and was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. After receiving his degree from CMU, he pursued a career as an attorney. He attended the Law School at the University of Idaho. After passing the Idaho State BAR exam, Swede worked at the Idaho Statehouse and practiced law in Cascade, Idaho.
While attending U of I, he met Marjorie Stunz. They were married on June 26th, 1965. In January of 1968, Swede and Marge welcomed their first child, Severt “Swen” Swenson, III. By the time their second child was born, the family had moved to Gooding, Idaho. Their daughter, Maren Kristine was born in June of 1969. Swede practiced law in Gooding until he retired in 2010. Swede and Marge were great parents that supported their children’s many sports and activities. They divorced after 20 years.
Severt married Mary (Malcomson) in June of 1987. Mary brought a son, Darrell, and two daughters, Luann and Sharisa to the family. The family started to grow and The Swensons soon had 15 grandchildren, and later they had 15 Great-Grandchildren. Swede and Mary lived in Gooding until 2009 when they relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho. They were happily married until Swede’s passing.
Swede was not just an attorney; he was Prosecuting Attorney, Public Defender, and Cub master of the Cub Scouts, little league coach and so much more. Swede was known as an avid outdoorsman. Swede loved hunting big game in his “honey hole” on the Malcomson family ranch. He also loved teaching his grandchildren about nature and enjoyed taking them on their first “snipe” hunts.
Swede will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Mary, Son Swen (Diana), his daughter Maren (Scott) Simpson, son Darrell Heath, Daughter Luann (Joe) Martincic, and daughter Sharisa (Brad) Barnes. Through these couples there are 15 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.
Swede requested that no service be held.
