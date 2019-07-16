June 3, 2007—July 13, 2019
Sean David Loughmiller, Son of Heber and JuliAnn Loughmiller, Brother to Tony and Ryan
Question: How much living can you get in only 12 years?
Answer: A LOT!!
- You can ride and team-sort with your Dad and big brother Bacon at the Cassia County Fair.
- You can fish Cassia Creek with your friends and your Grandpa Bill
- You can dig clams and go crabbing with Ren, Grayson, Jack, Aunt Whitney, and crazy Uncle Jordan.
- You can rope in the branding trap on the horse your Grandpa Keith got for you.
- You can go to the NFR and with your Mom’s help, meet your favorite life-coach Dale Brisby, the super puncher.
- You can go to a farm sale with Grandpa Bill and come home with an old pickup that needs just a “little” work.
- You can trust that Grandma Colleen will make sure you get to have a birthday party.
- You can go to every Star Wars movie when it comes out with your Dad and the “Rat Pack”.
- You can float the Salmon River with your Dad and your scout troop and the amazing leaders who made the time to go.
- You can shoot trap with your friends in the Raft River Trap Club and buy a new over and under with your own hard-earned calf-raising money.
- You can play basketball for the best coach and with the best teammates ever.
- You can wear the number three of your hero Russell Wilson while playing football for the last three years as a proud Raft River Trojan.
- You can decorate your room with #3 jerseys and Seattle Seahawk swag and preach to all who will listen of the greatness that is Seahawk Nation.
- You can be beaten badly by your Mom in a go cart race at Boondocks.
- You and your brother can team up and wup everyone at Laser tag.
- You can show off your mad bass guitar skills in Ms. Koepnick’s class.
- You can get your chores done early every Sunday night so you won’t be late for treat night at Uncle Branden and Aunt Cynthia’s.
- You can look forward to every one of Grandma Sally’s ‘parties at the park’.
- You can dress up as ‘Larry the Cable Guy’ two Halloweens in a row just because Uncle David said you look like him.
- You can go tubing with Kurt and Kallan every chance you get and love every minute of it.
- You can drive your Dad home from church every Sunday so the old man can sleep.
- You can love your big brother ‘Bacon’ for taking you hunting and drive him nuts by taking too long to shoot and scaring all the deer away.
- You can love all of your amazing friends at Raft River Elementary and never forget that you graduated from the best elementary school in Malta.
- You can spend all your time at the dairy hanging out with your new hero: Izzy.
- You can be a Navy man all 12 years of your life and work out and run regularly, because that’s what it takes to become a Navy Seal.
- Without fail, you can look to the stands of every concert or ball-game and see your #1 fan: Mom.
- You can be ordained a deacon and try not to look too excited as you pass the sacrament to your friends and neighbors of your beloved Elba Ward.
- You can leave behind a Mom, Dad, and two brothers who love you desperately and will miss you until that time our eternal family is back together.
Sean left us Saturday evening doing what he loved; bringing in the cows with his dogs by his side. His life lives on in the love of his Grandma and Grandpa Loughmiller and Grandma and Grandpa Severe and all his aunts and uncles and cousins.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Raft River Music Program in Sean’s memory.
