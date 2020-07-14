Obituary: Scott Howard Mabie

November 15, 1976—July 11, 2020
Scott Howard Mabie, age 43, of Twin Falls, passed away at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday July 11, 2020. His last days were filled with loving family and friends with him and visiting on the phone. He endured a long and difficult, but brave and courageous fight with Lymphoma Cancer.
Scott was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on November 15, 1976, to George and Terry Mabie. He earned his G.E.D. in 1996. Scott was never married, but was with his longtime girlfriend and loving companion Shaylene Chavez at the time of his death.
Scott was both a long haul and local truck driver his entire adult life. He worked for several trucking companies in the area and made many friends and acquaintances within that business. He enjoyed being with his family, friends, cooking, and going camping and fishing. He was a sports enthusiast and played many sports when he was young. He was a mentor and role model for many kids learning to play baseball.
Scott was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Werner and Margaret Krohn, and H. Lee and Marian Mabie.
He is survived by his parents George and Terry Mabie, Jacob Mabie (brother), and his children: Emilia, Aliza, Kloe (Daughters) and Scott Mabie Jr (Son), and cherished companion Shaylene Chavez and her children: Austin, Dreyke, and Makaylie, all of Twin Falls, Idaho.
A funeral service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bishop Cornell officiating. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged.
