Obituary: Scott Howard Mabie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 15, 1976—July 11, 2020

Scott Howard Mabie, age 43, of Twin Falls, passed away at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday July 11, 2020. His last days were filled with loving family and friends with him and visiting on the phone. He endured a long and difficult, but brave and courageous fight with Lymphoma Cancer.

Scott was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on November 15, 1976, to George and Terry Mabie. He earned his G.E.D. in 1996. Scott was never married, but was with his longtime girlfriend and loving companion Shaylene Chavez at the time of his death.

Scott was both a long haul and local truck driver his entire adult life. He worked for several trucking companies in the area and made many friends and acquaintances within that business. He enjoyed being with his family, friends, cooking, and going camping and fishing. He was a sports enthusiast and played many sports when he was young. He was a mentor and role model for many kids learning to play baseball.

Scott was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Werner and Margaret Krohn, and H. Lee and Marian Mabie.