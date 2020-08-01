Obituary: Scott Dell Taylor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 15, 1953 ~ July 27, 2020

Where do you start...The fine life that Scott led is one that you cannot put in a simple column. A novel maybe? You could title it “I’m Good”, Scott’s favorite saying, but we feel that still would not be enough.

Scott was born in Delta, Utah on June 15, 1953, the oldest son of Dell and Gayle Taylor. They moved to Rupert, Idaho for several years before they found a permanent residence in Gooding, Idaho. There he made many lifelong friendships that he cherished forever. Namely Dave Butler, his accomplice in crime and golfing partner for many years. He graduated in 1972 from Gooding High School and joined the National Guard for a brief stint. He then went on to thoroughly enjoy his life for the next 49 years.

On October 21, 1975 he married and never let go the love of his life, Melanie Kay Gassert. They were a match made in heaven and practically inseparable for the next 45 years. From this union was born Courtney and James (Sweet baby James). They resided in Jerome for the remaining years of his fantastic life, again making endless friendships with whomever would know him.