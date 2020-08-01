Obituary: Scott Dell Taylor

June 15, 1953 ~ July 27, 2020
Where do you start...The fine life that Scott led is one that you cannot put in a simple column. A novel maybe? You could title it “I’m Good”, Scott’s favorite saying, but we feel that still would not be enough.
Scott was born in Delta, Utah on June 15, 1953, the oldest son of Dell and Gayle Taylor. They moved to Rupert, Idaho for several years before they found a permanent residence in Gooding, Idaho. There he made many lifelong friendships that he cherished forever. Namely Dave Butler, his accomplice in crime and golfing partner for many years. He graduated in 1972 from Gooding High School and joined the National Guard for a brief stint. He then went on to thoroughly enjoy his life for the next 49 years.
On October 21, 1975 he married and never let go the love of his life, Melanie Kay Gassert. They were a match made in heaven and practically inseparable for the next 45 years. From this union was born Courtney and James (Sweet baby James). They resided in Jerome for the remaining years of his fantastic life, again making endless friendships with whomever would know him.
Scott worked for Tupperware, Spears and Moores for many years before finding his final career with the Jerome County Highway District where he retired on June 30, 2018 so he could begin the next love of his life.....GOLF. With brief interruptions from fighting cancer, he worked to perfect his game all the way up until three weeks before he passed. Always a competitive soul with decades of coaching and playing softball/baseball/soccer/basketball, it got him ready for chasing “that little white ball around the course”.
Scott loved and cherished his family and friends. Mainly his two granddaughters—Taylor and Peyton, who he loved to brag on to anyone who’ d listen. He was never one to show the emotion that went along with all that, but we all knew that long white-haired dude would have given the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. Scott got to fulfill one of his final wishes by attending his own Celebration of Life on June 13, 2020.
He is proudly survived by: his wife – Melanie; mother—Gayle Taylor; daughter—Courtney Harrison (Shane, Taylor & Peyton); son—James Taylor; brother—Larry Taylor (Tami, Kelsea) and sister—Rhosan Ames (Rick, Christopher). Scott was preceded in death by his father—Dell Elwin Taylor.
The family would like to invite family and friends to join us in a final Celebration of Life at the Gooding Country Club on the evening of Friday August 7, 2020 with a hosted bar starting at 5:00 PM. You are welcome to bring your favorite stories, pictures, and/or dish to share as food will also be provided.
Thank you and much love to the Harrison Hope Hospice and Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
In lieu of flowers just bring a Pepsi and hold one high for Scotty.
Here’s looking at ya Scott, and here’s to having that next beer and round of golf. We love you and will be dearly missed.
Cheers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.