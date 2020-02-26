Obituary: Saul Jose Gonzalez

September 3, 1946 ~ February 23, 2020

Saul Jose Gonzalez, 73, died in his home Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. A Vietnam veteran, farm industry laborer, and machinist.

Saul was born Sep. 3, 1946 in Harlingen, TX, to Jose Luz Gonzalez Sr. and Paulita Martinez Gonzalez. He was raised in Texas with his brothers and sisters, Adela, Lisa, Pedro, Maria, Juan, Jose, Julio, and Robert. Saul joined the U.S. Armed Forces in Aug. of 64’ and was drafted in 67’. He proudly served our country in the Vietnam War until the Army discharged him from active duty in 1969. During his service he reached the rank of Sergeant, he also was awarded a bronze star and two purple heart medals among others.

After his service in the Army, Saul moved to southern Idaho in the early 70’s and married his first wife, Patricia. They were divorced and Saul married Carolyn Lynn McCabe in 1978 and then later divorced. Saul married Lou Ann Oneida in 1991 and then later divorced in the mid 90’s. He had five children: Christina, Jose, Saul Jr., Jasmine, and Rachael.

