Obituary: Saul Jose Gonzalez

September 3, 1946 ~ February 23, 2020
Saul Jose Gonzalez, 73, died in his home Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. A Vietnam veteran, farm industry laborer, and machinist.
Saul was born Sep. 3, 1946 in Harlingen, TX, to Jose Luz Gonzalez Sr. and Paulita Martinez Gonzalez. He was raised in Texas with his brothers and sisters, Adela, Lisa, Pedro, Maria, Juan, Jose, Julio, and Robert. Saul joined the U.S. Armed Forces in Aug. of 64’ and was drafted in 67’. He proudly served our country in the Vietnam War until the Army discharged him from active duty in 1969. During his service he reached the rank of Sergeant, he also was awarded a bronze star and two purple heart medals among others.
After his service in the Army, Saul moved to southern Idaho in the early 70’s and married his first wife, Patricia. They were divorced and Saul married Carolyn Lynn McCabe in 1978 and then later divorced. Saul married Lou Ann Oneida in 1991 and then later divorced in the mid 90’s. He had five children: Christina, Jose, Saul Jr., Jasmine, and Rachael.
Saul is survived by his children; Rachael, and Jose Gonzalez of Jerome, Jasmine Adair of Twin Falls, and Christina Gonzalez of Alaska; his grandchildren: Saul Michael Gonzalez and Tiera Lewis of Alaska; Addy Resz, Robert Schuck Jr., Destiny Schmidt, Colby Kincheloe, and Jaxon Carter of Jerome; and his siblings: Adela, Lisa and Pedro of Texas; and Julio and Robert Gonzalez of Jerome.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jose and Paulita Gonzalez; his siblings: Jose Gonzalez Sr., Maria Ramon, and Juan Gonzalez; his son, Saul Jose Gonzalez; and his nephew, Robert Gonzalez Jr.
A donation account has been set up through First Federal Bank under Saul Gonzalez’s name if anyone would like to donate toward costs.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho 83338.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Saul’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
