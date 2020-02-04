{{featured_button_text}}

November 8, 1960—January 18, 2020

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the world lost a bright light. Our kind, loving, beautiful, strong-willed, funny, wife, mother and daughter passed away peacefully after a heroic struggle with chronic illnesses.

Sarah Elizabeth Snapp was born Nov. 8, 1960, in Woonsocket, R.I., to John and Janice Forbes. She spent her childhood years in Rhode Island and Florida, moving to Twin Falls, Idaho, when she was a sophomore in high school. Sarah graduated from Twin Falls High School and went on to attend Boise State University and the College of Southern Idaho, where she earned an associate degree.

Sarah loved and was passionate about many things. Her love for her family, the natural world, animals and art always shined through her actions. She cherished time with her children, husband, parents and siblings. She also loved time in nature, taking frequent trips to Yellowstone National Park. Her artistic eye was apparent in the photographs she took there, especially in those of her favorite animal, the gray wolf. Tending to wild birds in her backyard was another of Sarah’s favorite pastimes. Sarah loved her pets like family and had multiple special furry friends over the years. Sarah had an immense love for other people, always making it a point to prioritize doing things like giving to those in need. She was a humanitarian and someone who had empathy for others. Sarah always had unwavering faith, despite the struggles that life gave her.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Steve Snapp; her son and daughter, Daniel and Rachel; mother, Janice Forbes; her brothers, John, Mike and Adam Forbes; and her sister, Beth McKinstry. Services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home in Twin Falls Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.

A graveside gathering will take place after the service at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Service information

Feb 7
Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave E.
Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
