November 8, 1960—January 18, 2020
On Saturday, Jan. 18, the world lost a bright light. Our kind, loving, beautiful, strong-willed, funny, wife, mother and daughter passed away peacefully after a heroic struggle with chronic illnesses.
Sarah Elizabeth Snapp was born Nov. 8, 1960, in Woonsocket, R.I., to John and Janice Forbes. She spent her childhood years in Rhode Island and Florida, moving to Twin Falls, Idaho, when she was a sophomore in high school. Sarah graduated from Twin Falls High School and went on to attend Boise State University and the College of Southern Idaho, where she earned an associate degree.
You have free articles remaining.
Sarah loved and was passionate about many things. Her love for her family, the natural world, animals and art always shined through her actions. She cherished time with her children, husband, parents and siblings. She also loved time in nature, taking frequent trips to Yellowstone National Park. Her artistic eye was apparent in the photographs she took there, especially in those of her favorite animal, the gray wolf. Tending to wild birds in her backyard was another of Sarah’s favorite pastimes. Sarah loved her pets like family and had multiple special furry friends over the years. Sarah had an immense love for other people, always making it a point to prioritize doing things like giving to those in need. She was a humanitarian and someone who had empathy for others. Sarah always had unwavering faith, despite the struggles that life gave her.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Steve Snapp; her son and daughter, Daniel and Rachel; mother, Janice Forbes; her brothers, John, Mike and Adam Forbes; and her sister, Beth McKinstry. Services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home in Twin Falls Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.
A graveside gathering will take place after the service at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.