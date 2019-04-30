June 27, 1966—April 24, 2019
Sarah Louise Bill-Ball passed away peacefully on April 24th at 8:34 PM in Wilder, Idaho. Sarah was in the comfort of her home, and in the presence of her family. She was 52 years old. Sarah was born June 27th, 1966, in Burley, Idaho, to Leo Leon Bill, and Loretta June Bill. She was the youngest of seven children.
Surviving Sarah is her loving husband, Richard Ball, and her children, Jodean, Cassie, Sandy, Jessica, Kasen, Eric, Katie and Jaelynn, as well as many grandchildren, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her two boys Derek and Donald, her father Leo, and her sisters Becky and Ruthie.
Sarah graduated Minico High school in 1985. She was a brilliant woman, who aspired to help as many children as she could. She went to the University of Phoenix and was on her way to obtaining her associate degree in psychology.
Sarah worked hard every single day of her life. Whether at her job, being a mother, or at school, she did her utmost best. She worked several jobs and had many skills. In the years prior to learning of her illness, Sarah worked as a wild land firefighter. She loved working alongside heroes, and she loved being able to help protect the land and homes from further damage. Afterwards, she focused on her education.
As much as Sarah worked hard, she played harder. Sarah loved to draw, paint, and write. She had painted large murals for businesses and had written many poems and books, which she was planning to get published. She also loved doing arts and crafts with her children and grandchildren. She created many fond memories for the children who were privileged enough to know her. Easter, her favorite holiday, was the best one for sharing her love of art. She made it a competition to decorate eggs, and had every single child involved, no matter their age. There was never a dull moment if Sarah was involved.
Kindhearted and determined, she was always willing to help those who needed help. She was such an amazing caregiver; she was a nurse to her brother, and a teacher to her children and all those who knew her. She encouraged every person she came in contact with to live life with love and courage, and to live to the fullest. She lit up the room with her presence. It wasn’t uncommon to hear people refer to Sarah as “Sarah the angel” or “Sarah the sweetheart”. She wanted to bring a little light to the world, and she did. Sarah will be missed. The world will be a little darker without her here, but as she would remind us if she could, we will all be together again someday.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 also at Hansen Mortuary. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.