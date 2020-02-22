Obituary: Sara E. Lowe

Sara E. (Robertson) Lowe, 82, of Jerome, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at her residence. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Sara was born in 1937, in Twin Falls, ID, to John B. and Norma Robertson. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1955 and attended one year of college at the University of Idaho.

Sara married the love of her life, Dennis Lowe, on June 30, 1958 at the Episcopal Church in Twin Falls, ID. Dennis and Sara spent the first years of their marriage in Twin Falls, later moving to the Portland area for 12 years. While there, Sara worked at Park Place Elementary and, with Dennis, owned and operated a small nursery and farm. Dennis and Sara moved back to Idaho in 1979 to be closer to family. Sara worked for 23 years at Central Elementary in the Jerome School District, where she touched many lives with her kindness and dedication. Dennis and Sara spent many happy years playing golf throughout Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona. They purchased their first winter retirement home in Pahrump, NV and then later settled in Yuma, AZ where they spent 12 winters.