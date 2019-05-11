April 12, 1947—May 8, 2019
HEYBURN – Sandra Sue Greenfield, a 72 year old resident of Heyburn, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 12, 1947, in Palo Alto, Calif., the daughter of Berlin LaFayette and Phyllis Joanne (Armstrong) McArthur. She received her education in San Jose, Calif., and Twin Falls, Idaho, later graduating from Twin Falls High School. She married Dick Greenfield, Dec. 4, 1965, in Twin Falls; together, they had one son, Michael Kevin. She and Dick would later divorce.
Sandra worked for 21 years at K-Mart in Burley. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crafts.
She is survived by her son, Michael Kevin (Dana Marie) Greenfield of Boise; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Amber Greenfield, Jenifer Schwendiman and Dallon Greenfield; a great-grandson, Chase Greenfield; and her brother, Berlin Lee McArthur of Burley. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and a sister, Sheila Brown.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Rupert Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.