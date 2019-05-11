{{featured_button_text}}

April 12, 1947—May 8, 2019

HEYBURN – Sandra Sue Greenfield, a 72 year old resident of Heyburn, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 12, 1947, in Palo Alto, Calif., the daughter of Berlin LaFayette and Phyllis Joanne (Armstrong) McArthur. She received her education in San Jose, Calif., and Twin Falls, Idaho, later graduating from Twin Falls High School. She married Dick Greenfield, Dec. 4, 1965, in Twin Falls; together, they had one son, Michael Kevin. She and Dick would later divorce.

Sandra worked for 21 years at K-Mart in Burley. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crafts.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

She is survived by her son, Michael Kevin (Dana Marie) Greenfield of Boise; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Amber Greenfield, Jenifer Schwendiman and Dallon Greenfield; a great-grandson, Chase Greenfield; and her brother, Berlin Lee McArthur of Burley. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and a sister, Sheila Brown.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Rupert Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Sandra Sue Greenfield
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments