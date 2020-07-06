Obituary: Sandra “Sandy” Kay Bronson

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Bronson (maiden name Smith) passed away peacefully at her home in Evergreen, Colorado on June 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her family, and was a beloved mother, wife, and friend. Sandy was born on August 20, 1960 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Don Smith and Pauline Elanor Lowe.

She is survived by her husband Brent Bronson, her father Don Smith, her two daughters Sydney Bronson and Megan Vassen, her brother Scott Doron, her sister Katherine Jost, her step-mother Gladys Smith, her brother in-laws Brian Jost and Richard Suyehira, her son-in law Shannon Vassen, her sister in law Mia Doron, her nephew Michael Suyehira and Riley Jost, her nieces Kelsey Suyehira and Lily Doron, and her aunt Elaine Halverson and uncle Gary Halverson.

Sandy attended Boise State University and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Business. It was during this time that she met her husband, Brent, and the two would later marry and remain married for 36 years. Throughout her life, Sandy was the mother to two girls and many dogs. She loved her family and the outdoors. Her favorite hobbies included hiking with the dogs, skiing, watching Broncos football, watching her daughters play sports, and spending time with her family and friends. Before her passing, she served as the Finance Officer for the City of Idaho Springs, Colorado. Sandy was caring, she was kind, had a contagious laugh, and she will be greatly missed.