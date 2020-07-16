Obituary: Sandra (Sandy) Carr Kiser

Sandra (Sandy) Carr Kiser passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2020 in Mesa, AZ.
Growing up, Sandra rode with the Twin Falls Junior Riding Club in parades and rodeo performances. Throughout high school, she worked at the Town and Country Drive Inn on Blue Lakes Blvd and the Down Towner Restaurant across from the Sears Building. She graduated from TFHS in 1963, attended The University of Idaho for one year, returning to Twin Falls to begin her working career.
Sandra started as an operator with the Mountain Bell Telephone Company and successfully worked her way to supervisor; then transferred to the Construction Department as Storeroom Clerk running a forklift and performing other outdoor duties. She worked through the company’s change to US West but retired when the change to Qwest took place after 38 years of service.
After retiring, Rex and Sandra spent their winters in Mesa, AZ. She enjoyed many of the activities at the Good Life RV Park, especially Texas Hold’em Poker, coordinating the winter league and organizing the library.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Walker and Jean E Carr and her in-laws, Fred and Pauline Kiser. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rex Kiser; her son Shawn (Irene) Kiser, Chandler, AZ; her grandson Chase Kiser, Helena, MT; sister Kathy (Bill) Groves, brother Ron (Peggy) Carr of Twin Falls and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service in Arizona on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:30 am. Live streaming of the service will be available with the link to the live stream posted on Facebook. Services are under the direction of Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Link for Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/groups/3158059087606074/
