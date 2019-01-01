January 6, 1948—December 22, 2018
Sandra Lee (Fuqua) Williams, 70, passed away peacefully at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Sandy was born on January 6, 1948 in Steele City, Nebraska to Charles and Pearl Fuqua. She had an older brother, Frank and then younger brother, Brad joined the family 11 months later. Six and a half years passed and then Sandy received her little sister, Brenda. Sandy was always loving and nurturing to her siblings. She was a favorite to her aunts and uncles.
The family moved to Idaho in 1955. Sandy attended school in Gooding, graduating with honors in 1966. She received many scholastic honors including being in the top 10 of her class, National Honor Society, Student Body Treasurer, F.H.A. President, Miss G.H.S. and Girl of the Month. Sandy held several district and state offices for F.H.A. She received several scholarships and she attended Ricks College where she graduated with and Associates Degree. It was the summer after that graduation that she was diagnosed with mental illness. The disease would plague her life for the next 50 years.
She married Jack Williams and she was blessed with three children, Brent, Bart James and Amy. They were later divorced. Being a mother was a life-long dream. Sandy also dreamed of becoming a teacher and through long hard work she accomplished that also. She graduated from Idaho State University with a Bachelors Degree. Sandy was proud to be an I.S.U. Bengal.
Sandy is survived by; her son Brent Williams and his two daughters, Laynee and Jayda of Shoshone; her daughter, Amy Averitte and her son, Bane of Tennessee; her sister, Brenda (Larry) Rice of Twin Falls; her brothers, Frank (Lou) Fuqua of Shoshone and Brad (Sandy) Fuqua of Nampa; and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bart “B.J.” whom she mourned for since his tragic death; and her parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
In celebration of her life there will be a memorial service to be held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding in the Spring of 2019.
The family would like to thank Oak Creek for their loving kind care.
Sandy sent this poem to her niece at college.
Wherever we go and whatever we do,
let us live with this remembrance in our hearts…that we are family.
What we give to one another comes full circle,
may we always be the best of friends;
May we always be one another’s rainbow on a cloudy day;
as we have been yesterday and today to each other.
May we be so blessed in all our tomorrows…over and over again.
For we are family, and that means love that has no end.
By Collin McCarty
Sandy will be dearly missed, but she is finally at peace in the arms of her Lord and Family. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
