Obituary: Sandra Lee Strickland

February 16, 1950—May 9, 2020
Sandra Lee Strickland, 70, of Gooding, Idaho, returned to live with her Heavenly Father on May 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on February 16, 1950 in Burley, Idaho, to Lyle and Betty (Satchwell) Adams. She was raised in Gooding where she graduated from high school in 1968. She married the love of her life, Larry Strickland, on October 7, 1967.
Sandra is survived by: her children—Brenda (Joe) Worrell and Allen (Lindsey) Strickland of Pocatello, Steve (Marianne) Strickland of Idaho Falls and Connie (DJ) Shaw of Gooding; 13 grandchildren; her mother—Betty Adams; and her siblings—Roddy (Cheryl) Adams of Shoshone, Lyrene Warren of Twin Falls and Delila (Scott) Williams of Smiley Creek.
She was preceded in death by: her husband – Larry; her father—Lyle Adams; and her infant grandson—Kolby Worrell.
A viewing/visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
A family graveside funeral service will be held on May 14, 2020 at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.
The family and funeral home staff requests that those attending, practice social distancing.
To leave condolences or memories visit www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
