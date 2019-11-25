October 26, 1952—November 21, 2019
Sandra Jean (McDrummond) Soran was born on Oct. 26, 1952 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to William A. McDrummond and Alice McDrummond-Raidiger. She grew up in Kimberly, Idaho with her two sisters, Connie Dunlop and Sherry Amen, alongside several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family moved to Twin Falls when she was in 3rd grade, and remained in Twin for the rest of her life.
She married her high school sweetheart Timothy Soran in 1971, and they celebrated their wedding reception at Turf Club in Twin Falls. Soon after, Sandee and Tim started their family, and had two beautiful children, Tim Jr. and Alicia. Besides being a full-time mom, Sandee would soon join the family business, where she spent much of her time preparing elegant hors d’oeuvres with her closest friends. In her free time, one could find Sandee out in her yard and garden, planting flowers, pulling weeds, and feeding her squirrels. As her children grew older, Sandee and Tim began to travel. First, with intermittent trips to Mexico with Connie and Walt, ultimately, wintering there for the last 10 years.
Sadly, 10 years ago, Sandee was diagnosed with cancer, with an original prognosis of only 5 months to live. Thankfully, Sandee was able to receive her treatments at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, in which remission turned into a cure. In May of 2019, she was re-diagnosed with a different strain of cancer, from which she fought and ultimately lost her battle.
You have free articles remaining.
Sandee is survived by her dedicated husband, Tim; daughter Alicia (grand-dogs Koda, Sammi, Rollo); son Timmy Jr. (Jen Parsons); grand-daughter Alexandra; grandsons Zachary and Andrew; sister Connie; her mother Alice (Burt) Raidiger; Brother-in-law Steve (Debbie) Soran. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill, and sisters Sherry and Debbie.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the Huntsman Cancer Institute (Dr. Akerley), Visions Hospice, Pastor Anne Palma, and Soran Restaurants for all the food and drinks.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27th, at the Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, immediately followed with a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, and concluding with a celebration of Sandee’s life at the Turf Club on Falls Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.