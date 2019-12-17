April 13, 1981—December 11, 2019
Beloved son, brother and father, Samuel Bruce Campbell was born April 13, 1981, in Boise, Idaho to Timothy & Heidi Campbell. He died in Waterford City, ND on Dec. 11, 2019.
Sam grew up in Burley, Idaho, attending Heyburn Elementary, Burley Jr High School, and graduating from Burley High School in 1999. Sam was an Eagle Scout and served an honorable LDS mission in the Italy, Rome Mission. He loved the people of Italy, and was able to return to Rome for the Rome Temple Open House in February, 2019.
Sam married Jenny Craner, on May 21, 2004. To this union, they had five beautiful children. Daison (14), Kash (11), Brinkley (8), Olivia (3), and Saylor (18 months). Sam loved his children immensely. They were his greatest achievement, and the bright spot in his life. He loved attending, supporting and coaching them in various sporting activities.
In 2015, Sam moved to North Dakota to pursue a career in the Electrical Field. He had finished his Electrical Apprenticeship, and was waiting to take his Journeyman test. He loved working with his Union Brothers in North Dakota.
Sam enjoyed fly fishing, mountain biking, and riding motorcycles with his Father, but music was his thing. He enjoyed all kinds of music, and shared his songs with anybody that would listen. Sam loved the sport of baseball. When he was younger he idolized Dale Murphy, of the Atlanta Braves and he would watch the Braves games with his Grandma Stubstad.
Sam’s biggest compliment was his contagious smile, and his ability to make you feel like you were an old friend. He loved all of his nieces, nephews and all his little friends on Mt Harrison Drive. (You have no idea how much they all meant to him).
He is survived by his wife Jenny, his children, Daison, Kash, Brinkley, Olivia & Saylor of Rigby, Idaho. His parents, Tim & Heidi Campbell of Burley, Idaho, sisters, Sage (Brad) Hanks, Sara (Nate) Egan, Stacy (Devin) Johns, all of Twin Falls, Idaho.
He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, TK & Audrey Stubstad, and Bruce & Carol Campbell.
A viewing will be held at Morrison Funeral & Crematory, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert Idaho, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held at the Burley West Stake Center on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.
