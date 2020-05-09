Obituary: Samuel Arvard Silvey
Obituary: Samuel Arvard Silvey

July 2, 1935—April 21, 2020

Samuel Arvard Silvey passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Canyons Retirement Community, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Sam was born on July 2, 1935 in Placerville, California, the only child of Samuel Steppe Silvey and Mary (Lewis) Silvey.

Sam grew up and lived in northern California until moving to Idaho in 1990 by way of Elko, Nevada. Sam had many trades, Heavy equipment operator, Resort Owner, Cowboy, Welder, Salesman and Plumbing Repairman.

We will always remember our Dad and Grandpa for his quick wit and good sense of humor. Many times he would just think of something and start laughing so hard he couldn’t talk and he would be in tears. It would make anyone around him start laughing, even though you wouldn’t know what you were laughing about. Sam loved his solitude and was always content and never complained.

Sam is survived by his children, daughter Sandra (John) Wareham, Son Samuel “Joe” (Robin) Silvey, and daughter Shelley (Steve) Gray.Grandchildren, Melissa (Coby) Kindall, Stephanie Sullivan, Jared (Nichole) Silvey, Brock (Tristen) Silvey, Cody (Jessica) Gray, Chase Gray and Cade Gray.

Great grandchildren, Ryder Kindall, Ava Sullivan and Morgan Silvey.

He was preceded in death by both parents and his wife of 38 years Edith Silvey.

The family wishes to thank Canyons Retirement Community and Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their care of our Dad and Grandpa.

We will miss you Dad! You will be in our hearts forever!

At Sam’s request there will be no services.

