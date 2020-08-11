Obituary: Sally Matthews McMurray

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 12, 1939 ~ August 1, 2020

Sally Matthews McMurray, an 80-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home.

Sally was born November 12, 1939, in Oakley, Idaho, the first of seven children born to Ennis Bates Matthews and Mabel Sutton Matthews. She married her sweetheart, Norman Eugene McMurray, June 30, 1956, and they yearned for the sunshine and beaches, so off they went to Southern California where they lived for 40 years. There they raised two daughters, Leesa and Heather, and over the years their family multiplied with nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Sally learned about hard work at an early age through milking the cows and being a farm girl, but this was not the life for her. Sally had a thirst for education and knowledge and put her efforts there, working her way up the ranks to Business Office Manager for large hospital corporations in California and Utah. Soon Oakley beckoned to them, so Sally and Norm purchased the W. R. Lee home in the 1990s and it affectionately became known as “The Rock House.” Sally had an eye for decorating and remodeling and she created a beautiful, safe haven for her and Norm and their family. The Rock House was the place to be, where there was always an abundance of love, laughter, and parties, and where marvelous memories were made.