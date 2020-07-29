Obituary: Sadie Ann Thornton

July 31, 1940—July 17, 2020
Sadie Ann Thornton, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho was released from her physical and medical challenges, mostly from Diabetes, on July 17, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care. Sadie was born on July 31, 1940 to the late Andrew “Bud” and Stella Mae Merritt Critchfield in Stanley, Idaho. Her schooling was in Stanley and Challis Idaho graduating in 1958.
Sadie retired as a bookkeeper in Washington D.C. and returned to her beloved Idaho. Sadie lived in Twin Falls, Idaho to be near her home town, siblings, daughter and grandchildren, family that she loved so much. She also lived back east in Dale City, Virginia for many years to be near children, grandchildren and friends that she loved on the east coast. She was a loving mother and always put her children first and always wanted to be near them, although they did not make that easy not living near each other.
Those who knew Sadie knew her faith was strong as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many different positions. She loved her family, Country music, doing ceramics, to crochet, cross stitch, reading and listening to book on tape and let’s not forget, possibly her favorite, to square dance.
Sadie will be deeply missed but she will continue to live on in our hearts, memories, and prayers as she has had an impressionable presence that we are so grateful to have known and loved.
She was preceded in death by her son Rance Thornton, her parents, and brother-in-law, Dean.
Sadie leaves to cherish her life, Rhonda (Roger), Russell (Patti), Rodney (Susan), Robyn, Rachelle (Robert) and father of children, Ivan. Also, brother Jay (Rita), and sister Judy. The most precious survivors would be 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren plus one in Oct., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
We would like to thank Serenity Transitional Care, and Canyons Retirement – Memory Care, for the loving care and encouragement during her time with them. Also, Vision Home Health, who treated her at her home, and Heritage Home Health, who treated her at Canyons. All are appreciated more than you know. If you wish to honor Sadie, a donation to your local Humane Society would please her greatly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the 6th Ward Building located at 667 Harrison St, Twin Falls Idaho from 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Graveside service will be held at Logan Cemetery in Logan Utah at 3 p.m. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Sadie Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
