Obituary: Sadie Ann Thornton

July 31, 1940—July 17, 2020

Sadie Ann Thornton, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho was released from her physical and medical challenges, mostly from Diabetes, on July 17, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care. Sadie was born on July 31, 1940 to the late Andrew “Bud” and Stella Mae Merritt Critchfield in Stanley, Idaho. Her schooling was in Stanley and Challis Idaho graduating in 1958.

Sadie retired as a bookkeeper in Washington D.C. and returned to her beloved Idaho. Sadie lived in Twin Falls, Idaho to be near her home town, siblings, daughter and grandchildren, family that she loved so much. She also lived back east in Dale City, Virginia for many years to be near children, grandchildren and friends that she loved on the east coast. She was a loving mother and always put her children first and always wanted to be near them, although they did not make that easy not living near each other.

Those who knew Sadie knew her faith was strong as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many different positions. She loved her family, Country music, doing ceramics, to crochet, cross stitch, reading and listening to book on tape and let’s not forget, possibly her favorite, to square dance.