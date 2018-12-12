January 25, 1928—December 8, 2018
S. Doyle Hull Hellewell, 90, formerly of Lehi, Utah, passed away 8 December 2018 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center in Winner, South Dakota. Doyle was born 25 January 1928 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Arthur Thomas Hull and Laura Juanita Allen Hull.
Doyle graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1946 and attended Albion State Normal School, Albion, Idaho, until she married Edward Dale Hellewell in the Idaho Falls Temple on 24 September 1947. During the course of their marriage, she and Dale lived in Idaho, Colorado and Utah. They were blessed with three fine sons, Ed, J.D. and Lynn. Doyle was the Den Mother for all three of the boys during their Cub Scout years and she could always be relied upon to drive a car full of Boy Scouts to Summer Camp. Dale and Doyle had been Co-Presidents of the Twin Falls Junior High Parent Teacher Association (P.T.A.) during this time. When Doyle and Dale were living in Colorado, she drove a large school bus daily, with a round trip of about 75 miles. She enjoyed being involved in the cattle round-up (especially when the saddle on the horse came loose and she was going down hill.) Later, they moved to Utah and Doyle became a Tax Examiner for the IRS in Ogden. Even after they moved to Lehi, Utah, she continued to drive to Ogden. Eventually, that was too far away and a big John Deere tractor with power steering, radio, and air conditioning sounded good. So, she became a true farmer’s wife. She liked to plow, cultivate corn and beets, rake and bale hay and straw. Dale passed away 26 January 1990 and Doyle returned to Twin Falls. She lived there until 2008 when she moved to Winner, South Dakota. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Doyle was very active and served in Ward and Stake Primary Presidencies and Ward and Stake Relief Society Presidencies. She served a Family History Mission in the England Bristol Mission.
Most important in her life was her family, of whom she was very proud. Doyle loved to participate in her family’s activities. She also enjoyed reading, needlepoint, dancing, growing African violets, genealogy research, traveling, and watching Atlanta Braves baseball games.
Doyle is survived by her three sons, Edward D. Hellewell (Kathleen Trandahl), Winner, South Dakota; J.D. (Carol) Hellewell, Bountiful, Utah; and Lynn D. (Betsy) Hellewell, Sarasota Springs, Utah; ten grandchildren Eve Hellewell, Joshua Hellewell, Taylor (Amber) Hellewell, Bret (Yolanda) Hellewell, Amy (Kevin) Staples, David Hellewell, Michael (Jessica) Hellewell, Justin (Kammy) Hellewell, Nicole Hellewell, Trevor Hellewell, granddaughter-in-law Andrea (Jim) Issertell, and 20 great grand children. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, W. Gene Hull and Chad T. Hull, and one grandson, Brian Arthur Hellewell.
Funeral services will be held, at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 15 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave., E, Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Doyle to your local library or to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be sent to Clausen Funeral Home, 226 East 8th Street, Burke, South Dakota 57523 or to clausenfuneralhome.com.
