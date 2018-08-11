Obituary: Rynold “Rynnie” Baumgartner

January 12, 1939 – August 7, 2018
Rynold “Rynnie” Baumgartner, 79, passed away on the morning of August 7, 2018 at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1939 to Pete and Mollie (Scheidt) Baumgartner in Brush, Colorado.
He spent his younger years in Fort Morgan, Colorado with his two brothers Albert and Paul ‘Richard’ Baumgartner also his two sisters Elzine (Covey) and Betty Jane (Fontenot) Baumgartner.
When Rynnie was 13 his family moved to Idaho. There he held jobs with local spud cellars and worked construction with his father. Then he met the love of his life Marianne (Millard) Baumgartner. They married May 25, 1957 in Acequia, ID. Rynnie and Marianne started their family in 1958. To this union were born: Ronald J. Baumgartner, Marilyn (Glaesemann) Baumgartner, Donald P. Baumgartner, Rodney R. Baumgartner, Robert H. Baumgartner, and Annette (Tyson Hirsch) Baumgartner.
He supported his growing family by becoming an electrician at Ore-Ida Foods. After attaining a contractor’s license he started Baumgartner Electric. Later he retired from Cassia Regional Medical Center.
Rynnie loved fishing, bowling, hunting, camping, motorcycling, but of them all, he loved his family the most.
In addition to raising his children Rynnie helped raise 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Albert; and sister Betty.
The world dimmed with his passing and he will be deeply missed. Goodbye for now.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 13, 2018 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home 1350 E. 16th St. in Burley, with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
