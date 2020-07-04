Obituary: Ryan Michael Darrell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 17, 1976—June 20, 2020

Ryan Michael Darrell passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona, at the age of 43.

Ryan was born on August 17, 1976, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Jack and Lorena (Milobar) Darrell. He grew up in Buhl, Idaho, was active in the Boy Scouts, and graduated from Buhl High School in 1995. After high school, Ryan chose to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He served his country honorably for 20 years and retired on August 31, 2015. While stationed in Germany, Ryan met and married Paulina (Goldyńska) Darrell on June 12, 2003. Ryan and Paulina were blessed with their daughter Zoey Darrell. Zoey loved her father and thought he was “The bestest daddy in the whole wide world!”

During his military service, Ryan was an accomplished F-16 Fighting Falcon and Predator drone crew chief; however, his primary passion was working on the F-16. Throughout his USAF career, Ryan was stationed all over the globe and considered himself a world traveler. Also, he deployed overseas numerous times in support of military operations during his career. Ryan was a fun-loving, outgoing, and charismatic man who deeply loved his country, his friends, and his family. Ultimately, Ryan fully embraced his motto, “The sun never sets on a bad a**!”