Obituary: Ryan Michael Darrel

August 17, 1976—June 20, 2020
Ryan Michael Darrell passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona, at the age of 43.
Ryan was born on August 17, 1976, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Jack and Lorena (Milobar) Darrell. He grew up in Buhl, Idaho, was active in the Boy Scouts, and graduated from Buhl High School in 1995. After high school, Ryan chose to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He served his country honorably for 20 years and retired on August 31, 2015. While stationed in Germany, Ryan met and married Paulina (Goldyńska) Darrell on June 12, 2003. Ryan and Paulina were blessed with their daughter Zoey Darrell. Zoey loved her father and thought he was “The bestest daddy in the whole wide world!”
During his military service, Ryan was an accomplished F-16 Fighting Falcon and Predator drone crew chief; however, his primary passion was working on the F-16. Throughout his USAF career, Ryan was stationed all over the globe and considered himself a world traveler. Also, he deployed overseas numerous times in support of military operations during his career. Ryan was a fun-loving, outgoing, and charismatic man who deeply loved his country, his friends, and his family. Ultimately, Ryan fully embraced his motto, “The sun never sets on a bad a**!”
Ryan is remembered with love by his parents, Jack and Lorena Darrell; siblings, Cory Darrell, Aaron Darrell, Tabitha (Darrell) Eaton, Sean Darrell, and Kara (Darrell) Secondi; former spouse, Paulina Darrell; daughter, Zoey Darrell; and his nieces, Lauren Eaton, Kariana Darrell, Arabella Darrell, and Posey Darrell.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Lorena Milobar, and Herbert and Mary Darrell.
A viewing will be held for Ryan from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.
A graveside service is will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ryan’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VFW Post 3604, Buhl, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ryan’s memorial webpage at www.funeralchapel.com.
