September 25th, 1979—April 6, 2019
Ryan D. King, age 39, died on Saturday, April 7, 2019 in Burley, Idaho—a life cut too short. From his birth in Albuquerque, NM on September 25, 1979 until his death, he was the ultimate fighter. He faced every challenge head-on, was incredibly strong-willed and could argue with the best of them. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews, listening to music, and was never afraid to make fun of himself just to get a laugh.
From a young age, Ryan was adventurous, charismatic, athletic, brilliant, quick-witted, and naturally artistic. He was first to attempt any trick on a bicycle, trampoline, or skateboard and has the scars to prove it.
Ryan had an endless hunger for information. He could be found watching cooking shows, the nature/history channel or reading a book; whether it be simple non-fiction or a complex book on psychology. Ryan was a wiz at all things electronic from video games to deconstructing his favorite toy to see how it worked.
Family members, friends, and others whose lives Ryan touched are invited to the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24 Rupert, Idaho on Friday, April 12, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.
