Obituary: Ruth Nordstrom Silcock

December 14, 1920—March 4, 2020

On March 4, 2020, our beloved Mother and Grandmother Ruth Nordstrom Silcock passed away shortly after her 99th birthday. She was born December 14, l920 in Burley, Idaho. She grew up there and graduated from Burley High School. Her parents, Mary Jane Blake and John Gabriel Nordstrom were early homesteaders south of Burley. She married Burton W. Silcock in 1940 living in several different states and Wash. D.C. He preceded her in death as did her 9 siblings.

Ruth was a cherished mother of and is survived by of Gloria Brinkerhoff (Merlin), Merilee Margaret Hall (Terry), Penny Sue Grein, and Burton William (Angela). She is also survived by 16 grand children and 23 great grand children. Ruth had a keen, alert mind that always was seeking knowledge.

She was an avid reader, published poet, gardener, bird watcher, and superb pie maker. She was a member of the Idaho Poets’ Society and the Academy of American Poets. Our home was always filled with love, support and giggles.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Ruth’s name to Heart N’ Home Hospice at 208-288-1143, Idaho Botanical Gardens at 208-343-8649, or the Academy of American Poets 75 Maiden Lane, Suite 901 New York, NY 10031 would be welcome.

Graveside services will be held at Noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

