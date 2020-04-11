Obituary: Ruth L. Abrams Harris

Ruth was born on January 16, 1922 in Chappel, Nebraska to Guy Ward Fairbanks and Bessie Bell Pratt Fairbanks. She graduated from Hazelton High School and then attended Accounting classes. She married Robert L. Abrams on May 18, 1939 in Jerome, Idaho. They settled in Twin Falls, ID and then later in Boise. She eventually worked as a Cook for the Boise School District. Ruth enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing cards and board games. She was also a very creative baker and cake decorator.