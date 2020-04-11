Obituary: Ruth L. Abrams Harris
Obituary: Ruth L. Abrams Harris

Ruth L. Abrams Harris

January 16, 1922—April 10, 2020

Ruth L. Abrams Harris, 98, of Boise, died Friday, April 10, 2020 in a local assisted living facility.

Ruth was born on January 16, 1922 in Chappel, Nebraska to Guy Ward Fairbanks and Bessie Bell Pratt Fairbanks. She graduated from Hazelton High School and then attended Accounting classes. She married Robert L. Abrams on May 18, 1939 in Jerome, Idaho. They settled in Twin Falls, ID and then later in Boise. She eventually worked as a Cook for the Boise School District. Ruth enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing cards and board games. She was also a very creative baker and cake decorator.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Robert; a son Kenneth L. Abrams; three brothers and two sisters.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Melvin L. Abrams of Alaska, and Gary L. Abrams of Boise; one daughter, LaRee Stokes of Meridian; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

