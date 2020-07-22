Obituary: Ruth Kathleen Mayne Garcia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1947 ~ 2020

Ruth was born in 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and graduated from Bonneville High School.

She moved to Twin Falls with her parents and siblings and spent her time helping her parents. Ruth loved to sew. She made clothes for her sisters and her nieces and nephews. In addition to sewing she loved being an aunt and canning food. She canned everything.

In 1969 Ruth went to Boise and attended business college. After college she came home and worked at Kings and in 1972 helped open the K-Mart store in Twin Falls. She was an assistant manager, one of her many responsibilities was to travel to different States helping to open new stores and close others. She worked at K-Mart for 26 years and was loved by everyone there.

She moved to California where she met and fell in love with Jonny Garcia and in 2002 she moved back to Twin Falls. In 2003 her and Jonny got married. They loved going to garage sales and canning together all while Ruth continued to sew. Later Ruth was diagnosed with dementia and dealt with that illness for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, Father, Myron “Mike” Mayne and Mother, Theo Mayne; Brothers, Larry, Kenneth, Roy, and Dean.